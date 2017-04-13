Major Case Squad investigating death of Madison man

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the death of a man found lying on Big Bend Road near Illinois 203 early Sunday morning.
Nicholas L. Roberts, 27, of Madison, was unconscious when police found him. Police said he had “obvious signs of trauma.” He was taken to a St. Louis, hospital for treatment.
Medical officials pronounced Roberts dead on Wednesday, but his body was placed on life support for organ donation.
Anyone with information about the events leading to Roberts’ death can call the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-709-7753.
