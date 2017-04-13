Cahokia man charged in high-speed chase between Illinois and Missouri

A 30-year-old Cahokia man has been accused of leading police on a chase from Washington Park to St. Ann, Missouri on Monday morning, according to Washington Park Police Chief Tony Tomlinson.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Orlando C. Stevenson with two counts of aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, and one count of driving on a suspended license.
Stevenson had three other passengers in the vehicle with him, police say, but they were not accused of any wrongdoing, Tomlinson said.
The chase began after a Washington Park police officer attempted to stop a vehicle around 8:30 a.m., but the driver sped away. Multiple squad cars chased the vehicle through East St. Louis and into St. Louis. One passenger jumped out in Washington Park, but stopped and waited to talk to police, the chief said.
The driver continued on Interstate 70 toward St. Ann near St. Louis Lambert International Airport. At one point, the driver slowed and the other two passengers jumped out the vehicle. The driver then continued speeding and driving erratically. Police questioned the two passengers but later released them.
The police chief said Stevenson was treated at a St. Louis area hospital for a possible overdose after being arrested.
A judge set Stevenson’s bail at $75,000.
