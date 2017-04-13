Drugs, guns found in home of man who made frequent Colorado trips, police say

A 47-year-old man has been charged in St. Clair County after investigators allegedly found more than 20 guns, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms in his East Carondelet residence.

A release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office stated that officers visited Bobby W. McCutcheon’s home in the 2100 block of Short Street on Wednesday after receiving an anonymous tip that the resident was taking bi-weekly trips to Colorado to purchase cannabis.

When McCutcheon answered the front door, members of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Drug Tactical Unit “were met with an overwhelming smell of cannabis,” according to the release.

He let investigators into the home, the release stated, where they allegedly saw marijuana, drug paraphernalia and unknown capsules.

McCutcheon and a 15-year-old girl were removed from the home to preserve evidence.

Once investigators executed a search warrant on the residence, they found 13 shotguns, 9 handguns, cases of ammunition, marijuana packaged for sale, cannabis wax, Psilocybin mushrooms and money, according to police.

McCutcheon was charged Thursday with unlawfully possessing cannabis, unlawfully possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two counts of armed violence. All are felonies.

His bail was set at $100,000.