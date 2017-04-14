Looks like a rainy day for Easter Sunday egg hunts

Sunday may not be the best time for your children’s Easter egg hunt, with rain and thunderstorms in the National Weather Service forecast for the holiday.
Rain is in the forecast for both Friday and Sunday, with a break in the storms on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s the first part of the weekend, with the mercury in the mid-70s for Easter Sunday.
The detailed forecast for the weekend and the start of next week:
Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 8 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind around 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Monday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
