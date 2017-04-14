Missing the goats? Grant’s Farm opens on Saturday

Grant’s Farm, the 281-acre former home of the Busch family that today features a variety of family attractions, opens on Saturday.
The farm will be open just on Saturday and Sunday before taking the week off and opening again the following weekend.
Grant’s Farm, named after President Ulysses S. Grant, who lived on the property for a time and built a cabin there in 1855, has more than 900 animals representing 100 species, according to its website.
Patrons can feed and ride some of the animals, watch shows, tour the grounds and enjoy the Bauernhof, or “farmstead,” a courtyard built in 1913.
Admission is free, but parking costs $12 per car. Season-long parking passes can be purchased for $40.
Operating hours for Grant’s Farm for the first two weeks:
▪ April 15 — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
▪ April 16 — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
▪ April 22 — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
▪ April 23 — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
▪ April 25 through April 27 — 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
▪ April 28 through May 1 — Closed
▪ May 2 — Start of regular hours
