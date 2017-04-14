How high will metro-east gasoline prices go this summer?

While summer gas demands will rise like they do every year, one analyst says prices should stay under $3 a gallon for Illinois drivers in 2017.
Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy Senior Petroleum Analyst, said gas prices began to increase at a steady pace in spring and will peak between mid-May and mid-June.
“All in all, the increases we’ve seen so far aren’t too bad,” he said of gas prices in Illinois. “Usually we see prices increase between 30-75 cents between February and Memorial Day, but they have increased only about 15-25 cents this year so far.”
He projects that this year’s prices will remain on the lower half of that 30- to 75-cent price jump, with an increase in consumption during vacation season.
“We’ve already seen about a 10- to 15-cent increase, so we likely have a little bit more to go,” he said. “Last year we saw a 70-cent increase over the same time.”
Even with increases lower than last year, DeHaan said, gas prices nationwide are on average about 35 cents higher than a year ago.
That trend should continue, he said.
In fact, the American Automobile Association reports that the average gas price this week — $2.29 a gallon — was the highest it has been in 19 months.
The average price in Illinois as of Thursday was just under $2.51 a gallon — considerably higher than Missouri’s average of about $2.20 a gallon. DeHaan noted that due to lower gasoline taxes in Missouri, Southern Illinois consumers living near the state line should consider purchasing gas on the west side of the Mississippi River.
DeHaan also noted in a report released Monday that the missile attack in Syria a week ago only had a slight, temporary effect on prices.
DeHaan wrote that 0.8 percent (1,080 of the nation’s 135,000 gasoline stations) offered gas at or below $2 a gallon.
Prices rise this time every year because of increased demand and due to refinery maintenance that can’t always be planned for, according to DeHaan.
“Last year we had a lot of refinery kinks,” he said, which accounted for the significantly higher price at the pump.
DeHaan’s one tip for summer travelers? Shop, shop, shop some more.
“Especially when hitting the road for vacation ... as gas prices get cheaper, Americans are more likely to overspend at the pump,” DeHaan said. “It always pays to shop around — especially if you are in a bigger city. Shopping around can net you 20 cents a gallon.”
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
