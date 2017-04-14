Police say men tried to steal guns from Cabela’s, but their U-Haul got stuck

Two men attempted to burglarize a Cabela’s camping supplies store in Hazelwood, Mo., early Friday morning, according to police.
But as they drove away, in a U-Haul truck, they ran over a curb, where they got stuck and ran off, armed with rifles, according to Fox 2.
Hazelwood police responded to the store around 3:30 a.m. and set up a perimeter, Fox 2 reported. St. Louis County Air Support and police dog units assisted the officers, according to Fox 2.
“We never did catch them,” Major Ken Jewson of the Hazelwood Police Department told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Police recovered eight rifles and at least four handguns, which are believed to have belonged to the store, the Post-Dispatch reported.
The search for the men ended around 8 a.m.
