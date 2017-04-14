SIUE holding short classes on how to start a business

Future business owners can learn more about getting started through a short $10 course from SIUE.
The Small Business Development Center has released its upcoming schedule through June for “Starting a Business in Illinois,” which is offered once a month.
The class, which costs $10, will cover the basics of business feasibility, making a business plan, the registration process, financing options and other things, said Jo Ann Di Maggio May, the program’s interim director.
Previous course participants have “really enjoyed the first information-packed session,” she said.
After completing the class, participants can get individualized counseling sessions through the program’s consultants.
For more information and to register, interested people can contact Di Maggio May at gdimagg@siue.edu or call at (618) 650-2929.
Classes will be held at a few locations:
▪ April 26, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., SIUE East St. Louis Campus, Building D, Room 2002
▪ May 2, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., SWIC Belleville Campus, LAC 2311/2313
▪ May 24, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., SIUE Morris University Center, LAC 2311/2313
▪ June 14, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., SIUE East St. Louis Campus, Building D, Room 2002
