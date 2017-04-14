Penney’s spares Alton and Fairview Heights in round of closings

Two J.C. Penney stores in the metro-east are not on the list of 138 locations the retailer is closing nationally.
After announcing in February that it would close between 130 and 140 stores nationwide, Penney’s finally published the list of closing locations on Friday.
The retailer announced it would close 138 stores, but the two in the metro-east – at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights and at the Alton mall – were spared.
There will be seven fewer stores in Illinois, and one fewer in Missouri – which is losing a location in Maryville, a small town in a northern rural part of the state. The stores closing in Illinois are in Bloomington, Canton, Effingham, Macomb, Pery, Sterling and Woodbridge.
J.C. Penney had announced that it would close the stores on April 17, but the date has been pushed back until May 22 because of better-than-expected sales at those locations, according to the Associated Press.
The retailer also closed 83 stores in 2016, according to Fortune magazine.
