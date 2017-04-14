Death of 2-year-old boy under investigation

St. Clair County sheriff’s deputies on Friday were investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy.
The child was pronounced dead at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis prior to deputies being called, according to a release from Capt. Bruce Fleshren.
Deputies went to 2622 Eastview Drive in Belleville shortly after 1 a.m. Friday to conduct an investigation, police said.
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend first took the boy to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville. The boy then was flown to a St. Louis hospital.
Police said there was a “person of interest” in connection with the boy’s death, but no charges had been filed as of Friday. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the person was in custody.
Police weren’t releasing other details, including the identity of the boy, the cause of his death, and the names of family members.
The Attorney General’s Child Death Task Force was assisting the sheriff’s department with the investigation.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
