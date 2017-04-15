Wally Spiers has to wear a cone of shame. Or is it fashionable bling?

I remember some years ago one of our dogs had to have a plastic cone on her neck to keep her from pulling stitches from a wound on her paw.
She did look ridiculous but now it is her turn to laugh, if dogs do that sort of thing, as I sit here with my own cone of shame, a cervical collar.
I got it to protect the handiwork of a surgeon who repaired some vertebrae in my neck that were causing me pain.
I woke up with it and didn’t even realize I had it on for a couple of hours. I don’t know whether that was because of the after effects of anesthesia or just that I miss a lot of stuff.
It’s actually more of a horse collar, and a stylish one at that. I think it looks like a racing helmet that has had the top cut off right below the ear line. It comes complete with snazzy Velcro flaps. It doesn’t even show that much with a shirt over it.
With the strangeness in the fashion world, I have no doubt that I will be starting a new trend if the right people see this. I could do for cervical collars what Michael Jackson did for bowling wrist braces.
At more than $100 a collar on the Internet, I think I won’t have more than one. That is if this one lasts the three weeks remaining that I have to wear it.
It’s not really much of a bother. I don’t have to wear it when I’m sleeping. The hardest part is remembering to put it on when I’m not lying down. It’s some protection for a small metal plate and screws that are holding part of my spine together until it heals, I’m told.
It isn’t a bad idea around here. With dogs and cats constantly underfoot, a fall is not far from likely, particularly at 5 a.m. when the dogs have decided they want their breakfast, if not earlier.
It is all part of my 23-hour stay at the hospital where I enjoyed the time I was awake. When I woke up I was fixed and I had a chance to flick at random through a hundred channels or so on the TV. You can take your time and examine each one for a few minutes before clicking along. You aren’t going anywhere and since sleep is difficult in a hospital, I had all night.
And I had nurses popping in all night to check on me just to make sure I was awake.
How’s your pain on a scale of 1 to 10?” one asked.
“Zero,” I said.
“I don’t believe that,” he said.
“Rats,” I thought. “I flunked pain. I’ll never get out of here.”
But I did and now I am healing. Some slight discomfort is worth the relief from what I had been feeling. And I am looking better I am told.
A friend told me about someone asked her what was wrong with Wally. She told him I was going to have some surgery and get better.
“Good,” the guy said, “because he looks terrible now.”
Thanks for all the good wishes that have come my way this month.
Comments