Breezy and sunny today, but Easter Sunday could be another story

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. High in the mid 80s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low in the mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. High in the upper 70s. West wind around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the mid 50s. Light wind.
MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 70. East wind around 10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Low in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.
TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 60.
WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the lower 60s.
THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the lower 50s.
FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the upper 60s.
