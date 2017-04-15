Metro-East News

April 15, 2017 7:55 PM

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash near Freeburg

News-Democrat

FREEBURG

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that sent a 42-year-old man to a St. Louis hospital via helicopter.

Master Sgt. Matt Jany said the accident occurred about 3:30 p.m. in the 900 block section of Old Fayetteville Road, just outside Freeburg.

ARCH Helicopter was called to the scene, and the man was evacuated, Jany said. He added that the victim, who was not identified pending notification of family, was in “serious” condition.

No other vehicle was involved, Jany said.

