BBQ joint opening in Wood River; Edwardsville hotel gets big renovation

Electronic, appliance and furniture store Hhgregg is in the midst of closing its stores, including its Fairview Heights location.
The Indianapolis-based chain had filed for bankruptcy and was looking to for a buyer in order to avoid liquidating all of its stores. However its efforts were unsuccessful.
Liquidation sales began last week.
Stores are expected to be closed by the end of May.
Comfort Inn opens in Edwardsville
A new Comfort Inn location at 3080 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville has opened after a renovation.
The hotel location was previously a Quality Inn, and was purchased in 2016 by Edwardsville-based R.L.P. Development.
The hotel was closed from August 2016 until March 27 of this year for a renovation project, said general manager Cathy Lutrell.
“It was totally redone from top to bottom,” Lutrell said. “We took everything down to the studs.”
Renovation costs were not released by the hotel.
The hotel went to 74 guest rooms from 71 rooms, but did not expand its footprint, Lutrell said. Some parts of the hotel were rearranged.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the opening of Comfort Inn. The hotel offers the metro east a fresh new lodging experience with the very latest in style and comfort,” said Comfort Inn owner and R.L.P. Development Inc. president and CEO, Robert Plummer.
Restaurant opens in Wood River
Big Boys Q & Southern Soul has opened in Wood River.
Ron Boles, who owns the restaurant along with his fiancée Jimi Sinks, has been planning the business for three years.
He wanted a small spot for his take-out business. He plans to add picnic tables in the coming months.
The menu features burgers, pulled pork, pork steak, bratwursts, rib tip sandwiches and hot dogs, among other things.
The restaurant at 300 Wood River Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, according to its Facebook page.
For more information, call 618-328-8647 or go to www.facebook.com/BigBoysQandSouthernSoulfood.
U-Haul dealer in Caseyville
The convenience store at 8805 Maple Ave. in Caseyville is now a U-Haul dealer, the moving supplies rental company said.
Caseyville Petroleum, Inc. has signed on to be a neighborhood U-Haul dealer in the Caseyville area, according to a news release.
The location is set to offer offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.
Hours of operation for U-Haul rentals are 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
People will be able to reserve U-Haul materials at this dealer location by calling 618-398-9816 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Caseyville-IL-62232/056777/.
