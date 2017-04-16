Grab your raincoat today. Showers and thunderstorms are likely.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible mainly this afternoon across southwest Illinois as well as central, east central and southeast Missouri, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. The primary threats will be damaging winds.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tonight ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind around 7 mph.
Monday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Friday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
