Fishermen discover human remains in north St. Louis county

Fishermen called police Saturday night after they found what appeared to be human remains while they were fishing at a subdivision lake, police say.
St. Louis County police responded at around 9:15 p.m. to the 20 block of Behlmann Lake Court. The fishermen called police immediately after finding the remains in the lake, according to a news release from the police department.
The St. Louis Medical Examiner office responded to the lake and determined the remains were human.
St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crime Against Persons is investigating the case.
Anyone with information about the case can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
