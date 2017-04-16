Police say suspicious packages found at MetroLink stop were likely ‘a hoax’

Police investigated two suspicious packages left at a MetroLink platform at around 8 p.m. Saturday night, ultimately determining the packages were likely a hoax.
Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department MetroLink Unit were called to the Brentwood MetroLink stop for a report of two suspicious packages made to look like “explosive devices,” police said in a news release Sunday morning.
Officers found the packages near each other on the platform. After securing the area, police notified MetroLink officials, who stopped trains from traveling near the area.
The Arsons and Explosives Unit responded and investigated the packages. After more than two hours, detectives determined the packages were not dangerous and trains were allowed to resume their usual routes.
Anyone with information can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
Comments