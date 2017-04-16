Freeburg man remains in critical condition after motorcycle crash

A 42-year-old Freeburg man remains in critical condition after a motorcyle crash in the 900 block of Old Fayetteville Rd. on Saturday afternoon, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
Michael A. Hahn was airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital after the crash, which occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. Hahn’s motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and is being treated for head injuries.
Hahn’s 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was found lying off the left side of the road when St. Clair County Deputies arrived.
“It appears that speed may have played a role in Hahn losing control of the motorcycle and going off the roadway,” Capt. Bruce Fleshren said Sunday afternoon.
An ambulance transported Hahn to the nearby Freeburg Recreational Park, where he was then picked up by a medical helicopter and transported to the hospital.
Comments