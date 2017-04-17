Metro-East News

April 17, 2017 6:09 AM

Don’t put your umbrella away. It’s shaping up to be a rainy week.

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight ... Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

