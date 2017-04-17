Don’t put your umbrella away. It’s shaping up to be a rainy week.

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tonight ... Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
