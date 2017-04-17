Lost your horse? He might be at the Caseyville police department.

Police found a lost horse wandering around in the 600 Block of Hill Rd. on Sunday. Now they’re searching for his owner.
The horse was scared at first, the Caseyville Police Department said in a post on social media, but eventually allowed officers to lead him back to the police department.
Police asked for the public’s help in locating the horse’s owner. Anyone with information can call Officer Andrew Schuler at 618-344-2151, email him at aschuler@caseyville.org or call dispatch at 618-825-2051.
