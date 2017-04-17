Metro-East News

April 17, 2017 2:05 PM

Caseyville VFW jackpot could reach more than $325k

News-Democrat

The Caseyville VFW Memorial Post 1117 will present a drawing for the Queen of Hearts raffle jackpot at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the post at 415 North Long St.

The jackpot is expected to exceed $325,000.

In December, Ron Beckmann won a similar jackpot in the Nashville VFW drawing. He and his wife, Ellen, shared the share the $377,469 pot with six other friends.

This is the Caseyville event’s second year running. The Queen of Hearts will be the post’s largest amount of money to be won by a single person. In recent weeks, the prize money has continued to climb. The post suggests attendees arrive early and be prepared to park far away.

