Metro-East News

April 17, 2017

IDOT to reduce lanes on I-55/64 this week

Compiled by Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

EAST ST. LOUIS

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to have daytime lane closures along westbound Interstate 55/64 between the on and off ramps at 13th Street/Tudor Avenue, the agency said.

The left and right lanes of I-55/64 will be alternately closed Tuesday through Thursday, weather permitting, to conduct required deck inspections on the bridges carrying the highways, IDOT said. A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained during the lane restrictions.

All lanes will be opened up to traffic on westbound I-55/64 between 6 and 9 a.m., IDOT said.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes, the agency said.

