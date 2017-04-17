IDOT to reduce lanes on I-55/64 this week

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to have daytime lane closures along westbound Interstate 55/64 between the on and off ramps at 13th Street/Tudor Avenue, the agency said.
The left and right lanes of I-55/64 will be alternately closed Tuesday through Thursday, weather permitting, to conduct required deck inspections on the bridges carrying the highways, IDOT said. A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained during the lane restrictions.
All lanes will be opened up to traffic on westbound I-55/64 between 6 and 9 a.m., IDOT said.
Significant traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes, the agency said.
