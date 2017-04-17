More big name groups will perform at Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair added more acts to its grandstand for the 2017 fair.
On Aug. 10, the opening day of the fair, all those in attendance will be treated to a free concert by Foghat.
Taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 will be Pentatonix. Brad Paisely performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 13. And Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will provide a free concert startingat 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14.
They join previously announced entertainment that includes Alabama, and John Mellencamp.
For more information or to see the full entertainment schedule, visit the state fair website.
