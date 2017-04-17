IDOT to close lanes along I-255

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to have lane closures along northbound and southbound Interstate 255 between Illinois Route 15 and State Street near East St. Louis to place concrete light foundations, the agency said.
The left lane in each direction is scheduled to be closed beginning at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday; all lanes are expected to be reopened by 4 p.m. Monday, April 24, weather permitting. Two lanes in each direction will remain open at all times, IDOT said.
Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes, obey all traffic control signage, and allow extra time when traveling in the area, IDOT said.
