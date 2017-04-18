Metro-East News

April 18, 2017 6:12 AM

Rain and storms will hold off for a few more days

News-Democrat

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday ... A slight chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday Night ... Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday ... Showers. High near 59. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday Night ... Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday ... A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 68.

