Belleville firefighters help free dog from sink drain

Firefighters rescued a dog whose paw was stuck in a sink drain on Monday evening, according to the Belleville Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the 500 block of South McKinley Drive, where the dog was apparently getting a bath when its paw became stuck. Capt. Stephanie Mills and her crew were able to quickly free the pooch’s paw. The department said the dog and its paw are fine.
“All members of the family are important to our firefighters, even the four-legged ones,” a post on the department’s Facebook page said.
Comments