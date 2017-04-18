Delays expected on westbound I-55/64 on Thursday

Motorists who use Interstate 55/64 heading toward the Poplar Street Bridge should plan an alternate route on Thursday.
The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to switch over traffic on westbound I-55/64 between 3rd Street and Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis beginning on Thursday, weather permitting, the agency said.
During this transition, traffic will be reduced to one lane, IDOT said. After morning rush hour on Thursday, crews plan to temporarily close the middle lane of westbound I-55/64 to transition the traffic control in preparation for opening the two right lanes later that evening.
One lane will remain open at all times during the transition, the agency said. The two right lanes are scheduled to open by the Friday morning rush hour, and the lane closures are expected to continue through the summer.
IDOT said it expects extensive delays at the location during weekday morning rush hours and motorists are urged to plan accordingly and use alternate routes such as the Interstate 70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge or the Martin Luther King Bridge.
The lanes are being switched from the left two lanes to the right two lanes in order to complete the work that will connect the eastbound traffic from the Martin Luther King Bridge to westbound I-55/64.
