April 18, 2017 4:33 PM

Police determine human remains belong to infant

By Dana Rieck

St. Louis County police have determined the human remains found in a subdivision lake Saturday night belong to an infant.

The medical examiner could not determine the age or sex of the baby.

Police continue to investigate the case.

St. Louis County police responded at around 9:15 p.m. to the 20 block of Behlmann Lake Court. The fishermen called police immediately after finding the remains in the lake, according to a previous statement from the police department.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

