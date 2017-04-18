Scott Air Force Base 5K run to celebrate 100-year anniversary

Scott Air Force Base officials are celebrating the base’s 100-year anniversary by having a public 5K run Friday afternoon.
The free race, which runs through the base’s historic district, will begin at 3 p.m., a news release from the base stated. Officials are asking runners to meet at the Fitness Center at 2:30 p.m.
“Along the route, runners will be able to learn historical facts about the base as it has grown from a fledgling 624-acre plot of land to its current sprawling installation supporting the Air Force’s airlift needs,” the release stated.
In the case of severe weather, such as thunderstorms, the event will be rescheduled.
Those interested in participating are asked to RSVP to Sean Clements at 618-256-4241 or Senior Master Sgt. James Hart at 618-722-4194. Participants may also RSVP by emailing 375amw.pa@us.af.mil.
Comments