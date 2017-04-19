It’ll be a gorgeous day today, but strong storms are possible tomorrow

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday across parts of west central Illinois and central and northeast Missouri, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Thursday Night ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday ... Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night ... Showers. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday ... Showers. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday Night ... Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Comments