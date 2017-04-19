She spent half a century in public life. Now she’s retiring — maybe

Longtime city employee and community activist Edith Moore has retired.
Most recently, Moore was director of community development in the city’s TIF program. She also is a former assistant director of the same department, and was a former city manager. In all, she worked 22 years as an employee of the city of East St. Louis.
She is also past president of the East St. Louis Housing Authority board, and a member of the board of trustees of East St. Louis Township. She recently was re-elected to the township board on April 4 and will continue in that role.
Moore, 69, said she decided to retire for medical reasons and the stress of politics.
Moore is facing an indictment, charged with forgery in connection with the November election.
She was precinct committeeman in Ward 20 from 1982-2016 when she was unseated by Nathaniel McCloud Jr. According to the charges, Moore went to court seeking an injunction against McCloud, whom she said had signed a document declaring that he was withdrawing from the race.
My whole life has been about public service.
Former East St. Louis employee Edith Moore
McCloud said he did not sign any such document. His uncle, James O’Neal, took the document to St. Clair County and filed it with the St. Clair County Clerk’s office, knowing that it was a false document, the St. Clair County state’s attorney’s office said. That charge against Moore is pending in court.
Moore said she has done nothing wrong and didn’t forge anything. She maintains she has had an impeccable record throughout her political career. She said she has worked since she was 15 and has spent 54 years as a public servant.
“And this is the thanks I get ... a political witch hunt,” she said. “My whole life has been about public service.”
Moore said she spearheaded “Women on the Move,” a project designed to get more women involved in construction. She said she was in Washington, D.C., in 1963 for the March on Washington because it affected everyone’s rights She said she was just a young girl when she got involved with the NAACP youth council.
She said her immediate plans call for “spending time with my grandchildren.” But she said she will remain active in the community.
“I have some ideas on public safety and safe activities for the youth and seniors in the community,” she said. “I am not just going to crawl inside of my home and just stay there. But, I plan to have a long rest.”
And, Moore thanked the many people who voted for her over the years.
“I am grateful for all of their continued support,” she said.
Carolyn P. Smith: 618-239-2503
Comments