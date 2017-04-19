IDOT starts I-55/64 lane closures early, warns of lengthy delays

Lane closures on Interstate 55/64 heading toward the Poplar Street Bridge started Wednesday instead of Thursday because of expected storms during the remainder of the week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation switched over traffic on westbound I-55/64 between 3rd Street and Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis after the morning rush hour Wednesday.
Extensive delays are expected all day and motorists are being urged to plan accordingly and use alternate routes such as the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge or the Martin Luther King Bridge. Message boards will also be utilized to provide additional information.
During the transition, traffic will be reduced to one lane. Crews will temporarily close the middle lane of westbound I-55/64 in preparation for opening the two right lanes by 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. One lane will remain open at all times during the transition.
The lane closures are expected to continue through the summer.
The lanes are being switched from the left two lanes to the right two lanes in order to complete the work that will connect the eastbound traffic from the Martin Luther King Bridge to westbound I-55/64.
Comments