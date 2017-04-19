Metro-East News

April 19, 2017 10:42 AM

Tractor-trailer carrying 8 vehicles crashes near Highland

By Kelsey Landis

A tractor-trailer hauling eight vehicles crashed Wednesday morning on westbound Interstate 70 near Silver Lake, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not seriously injured, said Trooper Calvin Dye Jr., though all eight vehicles, including cars, vans and SUVs, were damaged. Dye said the driver was a 40-year-old man from New Jersey.

The driver told police the crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. when a vehicle cut off the tractor-trailer, Dye said. The tractor-trailer driver swerved to the right and then over-corrected to the left, sending it crashing onto its side.

