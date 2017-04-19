Tractor-trailer carrying 8 vehicles crashes near Highland

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:31 Mail-in ballots change tie to one-vote lead in O'Fallon alderman race Pause 1:42 'I didn't think my story was so inspiring to other people' 1:20 Vietnam War veteran Stephen Baldwin receives Bronze Star 1:56 Toddler's death accident or homicide? Police still investigating 3:44 Chief Judge Gleeson comments on Judge Duebbert 2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. 1:12 New St. Jacob Village Hall ground-breaking 1:41 Bill aims to prevent abuse of patients with Alzheimer's disease 1:22 Local students duct tape principal to wall 4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A tractor-trailer that was heading westbound on Interstate 70 and hauling eight vehicles crashed Wednesday, April 19 between Highland, IL and Pierron, IL near St. Louis, MO. The driver was not seriously injured, but all eight cars, including vans and SUVs clibbra@bnd.com