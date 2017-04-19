30-year-old Belleville man dies in crash on I-255

A 30-year-old Belleville man died Tuesday evening after his car crashed into the median off of northbound Interstate 255.
A witness reported driver Michael P. Cowell’s white 2004 Buick was swerving all over the road at about 5:15 p.m. before it crashed into the center median just north of exit 20, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr.
Cowell was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Cowell was not wearing a seatbelt, Dye said.
A 32-year-old female passenger from Belleville was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, though she wore a seat belt and was not seriously injured. An ambulance transported her to Alton Memorial Hospital. She was the only passenger in the vehicle.
