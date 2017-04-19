Belleville man sentenced to probation in child sex assault case

A 51-year-old Belleville man was sentenced to serve three and a half years of probation after pleading guilty to two of three criminal sexual assault charges filed against him last year.
Todd E. Bramblett was charged in April 2016 with criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was accused of engaging in sexual acts with girls in August 2013.
The three charges alleged that Bramblett engaged in sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl he was related to and committed an act of sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl. He pleaded guilty to two of those charges, both class 2 felonies.
St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly said the terms of the sentence were what the victim preferred “under the circumstances.” Kelly declined to comment on the specifics of the case in the interest of the victim.
In addition to probation, Bramblett was ordered to pay restitution to St. Clair County Child Advocacy Center as well court and probation fees.
