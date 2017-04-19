Metro-East News

St. Louis named one of six U.S. Cities to Watch this year

Conde Nast has named St. Louis as one of its six U.S. Cities to Watch in 2017.

Calling the city a “foodie paradise” because of its ramen bowls, po’boys, Italian and barbecue, the Gateway City made the list along with Baltimore, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Fort Worth, and Detroit.

Conde Nast also praised the city for Forest Park, the Art Museum, zoo, Science Center, Botanical Garden and symphony.

It also praised the “downtown area on the upswing thanks to new start-ups, which are appearing at a rate faster than nearly anywhere else in the company.”

