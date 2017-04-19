Suspect flees on MetroLink train after attempted robbery, police say

Police responded to a report of an attempted robbery Wednesday night at the Memorial Hospital MetroLink station on Frank Scott Parkway in Belleville.

Bellville police Lt. David Frame said the agency’s officers initially responded to the call until it was determined the incident took place on the platform.

Frame said when a crime occurs on the platform, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of responding and investigating.

The lieutenant did confirm, however, that the suspect reportedly got on a westbound train, some time after, the person called to report what happened.

Both the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and the MetroLink Public Safety dispatch center were unable to comment on the incident Wednesday evening.

The robbery occurs just after St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern called for increase security on MetroLink trains following two shootings and a meeting involving Kern and St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson and officials from St. Louis city and county.