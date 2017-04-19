Centreville man gets prison time after failing to register as sex offender

A 51-year-old man will serve three years in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to failing to register as a sex offender after moving to Centreville.
State’s Attorney Brendan Kelley wrote in a statement that Angel Negron was previously convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in 2011 in Audrain County, Missouri.
Failing to register as sex offender is a Class 2 felony, Kelly wrote.
Sex offenders are required to register with law enforcement within three days of moving to a new city.
Negron was charged in late December 2016 and was sentenced by Judge Robert Haida.
