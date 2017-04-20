Thunderstorms today could bring damaging winds

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, mainly for areas around the St. Louis metro and to the south and east, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. The main threat will be damaging winds.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday Night ... Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday ... Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 71.
Monday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
