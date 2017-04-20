Want to live in downtown Belleville? Try it out without the commitment.

With more restaurants and improvements coming to downtown Belleville, it might be tempting to take a look at residential property around Main Street.
Sushi at Seven, then a game of Scrabble at your downtown abode might sound nice, but before you take the plunge and sign a lease or buy, you might want to spend the night at the Silverstein Suite in downtown Belleville.
Tucked away inside the Writer’s Loft, a downtown building located at 208 E. Main St., the suite is available for $86 a night through Airbnb.
Geri Boyer, the former president of Belleville’s Main Street Association, owns the Writer’s Loft.
Travelers from around the world book the suite for vacations, business trips and romantic getaways. But there’s also group of customers who want to experience life in downtown Belleville, Boyer said, and they can do it there without a major commitment and no buyer’s remorse.
“It’s kind of like trying out urban living,” Boyer said. “If you’ve ever wanted to live downtown, this is a way to try it out.”
The cozy loft is stocked with complimentary snacks, soft drinks and beer. Boyer even has a candy dish for guests with a sweet tooth. Books by “The Giving Tree” author Shel Silverstein are sprinkled throughout the apartment. There’s also a fireplace in the living area, a remote-controlled ceiling fan and full kitchen, so guests can prepare food.
“It’s amazing how many people we have who are clean eaters,” Boyer said. “They want to stay in a place where they can prepare their own food.”
If you don’t feel like cooking, the apartment is within walking distance of restaurants on Main Street. Tavern on Main is just a few steps away. For guests who want to venture outside of downtown during their stay, Boyer keeps guides of Southern Illinois in the apartment.
But if you’re from the area, chances are you don’t need a guide.
“You wouldn’t believe how many people do staycations,” Boyer said. “I’ll say ‘Where are you coming from, and when can I check you in?’ Then they’ll say they’re coming from Shiloh or Mascoutah.”
Five years ago, the city certified Boyer’s suite as a bed and breakfast. Since then, she has accommodated hundreds of guests who want to know want it feels like to live in downtown Belleville.
