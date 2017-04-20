Three inmates at Madison County jail treated for suspected overdose

Three inmates at the Madison County jail were treated for suspected opioid overdoses Wednesday afternoon.
The inmates, three women who were detained in a temporary holding cell, were lethargic, and deputies noticed around 2:15 p.m. that they might be overdosing. The inmates were then taken to an area hospital, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
After treatment, they were brought back to the jail, where they were still held Thursday morning on their original charges, which were not related to opioids.
Interviewing all inmates who were in the holding cell at the time, investigators determined that one of the inmates — the release did not say whether it was one of the three who were taken to the hospital — had likely smuggled them in a body cavity, according to the release.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that the drugs were not disseminated through the general population of the jail.
The suspect was being held Thursday morning pending more investigation. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office will determine whether to issue charges stemming from the episode either, the release said.
A representative of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available for additional comment Thursday morning.
