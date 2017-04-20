Authorities investigate report of man taking pictures of mother, kid

Police on Thursday were investigating a report that a man was taking pictures of a woman and her daughter in the 1200 block of Lebanon Avenue on Wednesday evening.
The woman was with her daughter at around 7:30 p.m. when she noticed a white male, approximately 40 years old, taking photos of them. She did not recognize the man and confronted him about the photos.
After speaking to the man, the woman called police. Police later located the man and identified him.
“Detectives are currently looking into the incident,” said Detective Sgt. Todd Keilbach.
Anyone with information about person or similar activity can call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212.
