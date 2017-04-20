Metro-East News

April 20, 2017

Lighting up for 420? Watch out, because cops have a Twinkie trap!

Planning on lighting up to celebrate 420?

Be warned: One Illinois police department is on the lookout for anyone intent on toking.

The police department in Washington, Illinois, which is near Peoria, warned of a cannabis crackdown with a tongue-in-cheek post on Facebook.

“4/20 is upon us and WPD offers fair warning to anyone partaking in celebration that we will be baiting the traffic trap with junk food. Next aisle: Twinkies,” the department wrote in the post. “Stay safe Thursday and every day: don’t smoke (or chew, or vape, or dab or anything else) and drive! Thanks.”

The post includes a photo of an officer in a grocery store, pushing a cart loaded with potato chips and a giant mouse trap.

The 420 term is a reference to smoking marijuana at 4:20 a.m. or p.m. on April 20 (4/20).

