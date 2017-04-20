Metro-East News

April 20, 2017 4:41 PM

East St. Louis man gets prison for failing to register as sex offender

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

A 60-year-old man was sentenced this week to serve four and a half years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender in East St. Louis.

State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly wrote in a release that James Darrough Sr. had previously been convicted of failing to register in November 2012.

According to the Illinois Sex Offender registry, Darrough was convicted of a sexual offense against a 10-year-old child when Darrough was 39 years old.

Darrough has a previous record in the St. Clair County court system, including convictions of battery, unlawfully possessing weapons, residential burglary, resisting a peace officer, several traffic offenses and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Failing to register as a sex offender is a class 2 felony.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Turkey Hill Grange added to National Register of Historic Places

Turkey Hill Grange added to National Register of Historic Places 1:02

Turkey Hill Grange added to National Register of Historic Places
New O'Fallon Mayor Herb Roach lays out priorities 1:37

New O'Fallon Mayor Herb Roach lays out priorities
Madison County works toward no-kill policy 1:13

Madison County works toward no-kill policy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos