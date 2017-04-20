East St. Louis man gets prison for failing to register as sex offender

A 60-year-old man was sentenced this week to serve four and a half years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender in East St. Louis.
State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly wrote in a release that James Darrough Sr. had previously been convicted of failing to register in November 2012.
According to the Illinois Sex Offender registry, Darrough was convicted of a sexual offense against a 10-year-old child when Darrough was 39 years old.
Darrough has a previous record in the St. Clair County court system, including convictions of battery, unlawfully possessing weapons, residential burglary, resisting a peace officer, several traffic offenses and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Failing to register as a sex offender is a class 2 felony.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments