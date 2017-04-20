Belleville police investigating Dollar General robbery

Belleville police were investigating an armed robbery Thursday night at Dollar General, 790 Carlyle Ave.
The robbery was reported to dispatch just before 10 p.m.
Shortly after, dispatchers aired a suspect description to local agencies. Officers were looking for a 6-foot-tall black man wearing all black clothes with a mask on his face and gloves on his hands. The suspect reportedly ran west on Carlyle Avenue after displaying a handgun to store employees.
This same Dollar General was robbed in 2015. Another dollar store on Carlyle Avenue, the Dollar Tree at 656 Carlyle Ave., was robbed earlier this month.
