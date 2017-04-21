What are your weekend plans? Mother Nature might intervene

Rain showers are in the forecast for the start of the weekend, but sunny skies will return to the region Sunday and at the start of the workweek. It’s almost sure to rain tonight and Saturday before skies clear.
The extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 59. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 42. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday: Rain, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 53. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of rain before 1 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
