After more than 70 years, Hudson Jewelers to close Granite City store

Hudson Jewelers in Granite City, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO, will close in June 2017 after more than 60 years in business. The Edwardsville, IL store location will remain open. canthony@bnd.com