Crash snarls traffic at Frank Scott Parkway, Old St. Louis Road

Ten people were involved in a vehicle accident Friday morning in West Belleville.
The crash involved two SUVs and a bus from the Alternative Transportation System provided by Southwestern Illinois College, but no one was hurt, according to Fire Chief Chester Borkowski of the Northwest Fire Department.
Clarence Davis, one of the SUV drivers, was driving east on Frank Scott Parkway and turned left onto Old Saint Louis Road during a yellow turn light when a second SUV traveling west on Frank Scott Parkway hit the right side of his car and pushed him into the front of the ATS bus, he said.
The driver of the other SUV was unavailable for comment.
Borkowski said the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.
The call came in at 8:37 a.m., Borkowski said.
Passengers aboard the ATS bus were transfered to a second bus around 9:20 a.m.
