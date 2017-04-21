After the sale, hit up the ale and end the weekend with high morels

This weekend’s theme is plants. (So was last weekend’s theme at the Cooley abode, as will be the next dozen or so weekends, but let’s not quibble over such details. It’s the weekend.) There’s a sale (plants), an ale fest (ale starts as a plant), Earth Day (plants), morel hunting (the fungus grows close to plants) and — trivia. Well, four out of five. Enjoy the weekend.
SWIC sale
Tropical, perennials, annuals, herbs and a few water plants will be at the SWIC Horticulture plant sale, continues 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave. The greenhouse is on the southeast corner of campus behind the baseball fields.
Only cash and checks are accepted; proceeds benefit the Horticulture Club.
Ale Fest
General admission tickets for the fifth annual Belleville Ale Fest are $25, unless you’re a designated driver, in which case tickets are $10 and you get two tickets for soda or water. General admission includes 15 sampling tickets and a commemorative sampling; VIP tickets are $50 and allow for entry an hour before the masses, with access to exclusive beers and a food voucher, in addition to the perks of general admission.
More than 30 brewers are there to supply your ale needs, including host 4204 Main Street, Apple Knocker, Schlafly, Elysian and the O’Fallon Brewery.
The festival runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at 6435 West Main St., which is 4204 Main Street’s second location. Proceeds benefit the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, go to www.bellevillealefest.com or call 618-233-2015.
The day after Earth Day
Earth Day is Friday, but we can celebrate just as happily this weekend. Try these options:
▪ 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Drive. Make homemade bird feeders, and enjoy the resident animals from Treehouse Wildlife Center. Call 618-251-9101 for more information.
▪ 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Shiloh Community Park. Recycle appliances with Nilo Tech E-Cycling, sponsored by Troop 40 and the Village of Shiloh. Call 314-696-2367 for more information.
▪ 1 p.m. Saturday, Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main St. Watch Lowe’s install a rain barrel system at the library. Call 618-288-1212 for more information.
▪ 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Monroe County History Museum, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Paul and Karlene Feldker present gardening program called “How Does Your Garden Grow?” Call 618-939-5753 for more information.
Morel mania
Join in on the hunt for morel mushrooms at the Mushroom Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Wine tasting, food, music and kids activities are at the Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Boulevard in Grafton. The hunt starts at 1 p.m. There will be prizes for the largest, smallest, and most morels found. Call 618-786-2331 for more information.
Trivia nights
The Mascoutah Band wants to attend the 2018 Peach Bowl, and is throwing a trivia night to raise money to get there. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Mascoutah Moose Lodge No. 815, 111 N. Second St. in Mascoutah. Play is $15 per person or $120 for a table of eight. There will be prizes, a 50/50 drawing and more. Call 618-410-8284 for more information.
Other trivia nights include:
▪ Cahokia Mounds Trivia Night — 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Cahokia Mounds, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Tables of 10, $150 per table. Silent auction and book sale. Cash and attendance prizes. Proceeds benefit Cahokia Mounds. 618-344-7316.
▪ Trivia Through the Decades — 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. trivia starts, Saturday. Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road. $25 per person or $200 for table of 8. Cash prizes. Proceeds benefit 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House. 618-692-1818.
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND
Comments