Edwardsville businesses weather three-week road closure

Edwardsville motorists are finding new routes to and from downtown and business owners are crossing their fingers as construction continues on South Buchanan. Starting this week, South Buchanan is closed from Schwarz Street near Annie’s Custard to the MCT trail near Market Basket. The intersections at Linden and Wolf streets are closed to all traffic, and detour routes have been posted. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com